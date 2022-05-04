Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Published
The star had asked not to be included, but will be still inducted alongside Eminem and Duran Duran.Full Article
Published
The star had asked not to be included, but will be still inducted alongside Eminem and Duran Duran.Full Article
Dolly Parton's change of heart was well-received by the powers that be at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame -- she's joining a diverse..
The country singer had objected to being included, but will join a class that includes Carly Simon, Duran Duran and others from..