Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sells for record €8.4 million at auction
Published
The Argentine footballer wore the famous shirt during the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England.Full Article
Published
The Argentine footballer wore the famous shirt during the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England.Full Article
The blue shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two momentous goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, including the..
The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold..