Simon Hart resigns as Secretary of State for Wales
Simon Hart has resigned as Secretary of State for Wales following Boris Johnson's refusal to stand down, despite calls from some of his own cabinet ministers to do so.Full Article
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Simon Hart had been among the cabinet ministers who had urged Boris Johnson to resign.