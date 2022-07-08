Court rejects Roy Moore’s defamation suit against Sacha Baron Cohen
Siding with Sacha Baron Cohen over Roy Moore, the court argued that the "Who Is America?" segment in question "was clearly comedy."Full Article
Sacha Baron Cohen has defeated an appeal brought by a former judge who had accused him of defamation over the way he was portrayed..