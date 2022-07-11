Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joining Denver Broncos' incoming ownership group
Condoleezza Rice joins a small set of investors in the Broncos headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has a new role in Denver
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the Broncos' new ownership group, it was announced..