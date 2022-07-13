A Day of Mourning in Ohio, Where a Young Black Man Was Killed by Police
Published
Protesters have gathered regularly in downtown Akron since the death of Jayland Walker. The city has imposed a nightly curfew.Full Article
Published
Protesters have gathered regularly in downtown Akron since the death of Jayland Walker. The city has imposed a nightly curfew.Full Article
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Robert Hubbard, former wrestling coach of Jayland Walker. Walker was a Black motorist who was shot..
The Ohio city of Akron declared a state of emergency, setting a curfew and cancelling Independence Day fireworks, after protests..