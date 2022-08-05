Actor Kevin Spacey and his production companies have been ordered to pay the makers of House Of Cards almost $31m (£25.5m) to make up for losses incurred by his sacking for sexually harassing crew members.Full Article
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m over House Of Cards axing
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in UK court
Former 'House of Cards' actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.
BANG Showbiz