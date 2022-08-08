A Wolves fan made a "monkey gesture" at former England defender Rio Ferdinand - among other racist abuse - during a Premier League match, a court has heard.Full Article
Football fan 'made monkey gesture' at Rio Ferdinand during match
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Football fan 'jumped around like a monkey' during Rio Ferdinand abuse, court hears
The Sentinel Stoke
Jamie Arnold, 32, of Norton Bridge, Stone, denies a charge that he racially abused the former Manchester United and England star
-
Rio Ferdinand unaware of ‘fixated’ fan’s ‘monkey gesture’, court told
Belfast Telegraph
-
Wolves fan made ‘monkey gesture’ at Rio Ferdinand during match, court told
Belfast Telegraph