US basketball star Brittney Griner appeals nine-year Russian prison sentence
Published
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on 4 August after authorities found cannabis oil in her luggageFull Article
Published
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on 4 August after authorities found cannabis oil in her luggageFull Article
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on 4 August after authorities found cannabis oil in her luggage
After WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges, her team has filed to appeal the..