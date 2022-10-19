Former US President Donald Trump has been questioned under oath for a lawsuit brought by a magazine columnist who says he raped her in a department store changing room.Full Article
Donald Trump questioned for defamation suit over writer's rape claim
Trump Deposed In Defamation Suit Filed By E. Jean Carroll
Writer E. Jean Carroll alleges former President Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Trump Angrily Lashes Out After His Deposition Is Ordered
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a "broken disgrace" after..