Henry Cavill: British actor will not return as Superman
Published
British star, who revealed his return as the superhero in October, has been dropped from the role.Full Article
Published
British star, who revealed his return as the superhero in October, has been dropped from the role.Full Article
Dwayne Johnson announced that Black Adam 2 won't be going ahead any time soon, becoming the latest casualty of the DC Studios..
Much to the dismay of DC fans around the world and taking the internet by the storm, British actor Henry Cavill confirmed that he..