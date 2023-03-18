US: Wyoming governor signs bill outlawing abortion pills
A two-pill combination of mifepristone and another drug is the most common way of carrying out an abortion in the US. Wyoming's new law would ban them.Full Article
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Friday night prohibiting abortion pills in the state and also allowed a..