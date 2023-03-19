USA advances to WBC semifinals on Trea Turner grand slam vs. Venezuela
USA will play Cuba on Sunday night in the WBC semifinals after sending Team Venezuela home with a 9-7 victory on a Trea Turner grand slam.
