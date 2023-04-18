Aaron Carter's death an accident, result of drowning due to gas, drug effects, autopsy finds
Published
Aaron Carter's cause of death has been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.
Published
Aaron Carter's cause of death has been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.
Aaron Carter’s death has been ruled an accident, according to the L.A. Medical Examiner. The late singer and younger brother of..
Aaron Carter’s death was caused by drowning and the effects of alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane,..