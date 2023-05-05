The parent company of British Airways has raised its forecast for annual operating profits due to stronger bookings, saying it expects capacity to be at 97% of the 2019 pre-pandemic year.Full Article
BA owner records first quarter operating profit amid high demand for holidays abroad
