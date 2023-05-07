At least 27 people have died following a fire in a gold mine in Peru - the deadliest mining accident in the country for decades.Full Article
Gold mine fire in Peru kills 27 people
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Peru gold mine fire leaves dozens dead
Rescuers have managed to save two people from the gold mine in a remote area of Peru, according to a local paper. The fire..
Deutsche Welle
Gold mine fire kills at least 27 in Peru
The blaze broke out while workers were about 100 metres underground, officials say.
BBC News