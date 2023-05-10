Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson plans to relaunch his show on Twitter, risking a battle with the news outlet that he remains contracted to, despite his dismissal last month.Full Article
Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson to relaunch show on Twitter
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tucker Carlson IS BACK! Joins Elon Musk at Twitter
Rumble
Tucker Carlson from Fox News Returns to us via Twitter deal.
Advertisement
More coverage
Tucker Carlson says he will launch a new version of his show on Twitter
Upworthy
Tucker Carlson is bringing his show back…on Twitter. Two weeks after he was fired from Fox News, the popular conservative host..
-
Video: Tucker Carlson announces he's relaunching his show on Twitter
Upworthy
-
Tucker Carlson is popular with the boomers, but at Twitter he will be courting a different — and much younger
Upworthy
-
Tucker Carlson is popular with the boomers, but at Twitter he will be courting a different — and much younger — audience
Business Insider
-
Tucker Carlson: Former Fox anchor to launch new show on Twitter
BBC News