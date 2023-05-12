YouTuber who staged small plane crash to plead guilty to obstructing investigation
Published
A YouTuber who posted a video of himself crashing a small plane in California in November 2021 has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge.Full Article
Published
A YouTuber who posted a video of himself crashing a small plane in California in November 2021 has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge.Full Article
Trevor Jacob, a California pilot with a daredevil YouTube channel who deliberately crashed his airplane in a stunt in 2021 to make..
The U.S. Justice Department says an influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting..
The U.S. Justice Department says an influencer who staged a California plane crash to make a YouTube video of himself parachuting..