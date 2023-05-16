Vodafone has announced a massive programme of job losses, that will impact its UK operations, in a bid to recover its financial performance.Full Article
Vodafone plans 11,000 job cuts as new boss rues performance
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Vodafone CEO to cut 11,000 jobs as their ‘performance has not been good enough’ | Oneindia News
Oneindia
After the volcano of workforce reduction that erupted last year, maybe one got the sense that it’s dormant now. But another..