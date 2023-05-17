Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will be forced to wear an electronic tag after losing an appeal against his conviction for corruption.Full Article
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy ordered to wear electronic tag
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nicolas Sarkozy loses appeal against corruption conviction
His sentence is upheld, but the French former president can wear a tag instead of going to jail.
BBC News
France: Court upholds Nicolas Sarkozy corruption conviction
The former French president has lost his appeal against a corruption conviction and three-year prison sentence, but can wear a tag..
Deutsche Welle