A truck driver has been arrested after crashing into security barriers near the White House.Full Article
Truck crashes into barriers near White House as driver arrested
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Truck Crashes Into White House Barricade
Upworthy
Police have arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from..
-
Who is Sai Varshith Kandula? U-Haul driver charged with threatening Biden
Upworthy
-
Teen Charged With Threatening To Kill President Biden
Upworthy
-
News24.com | Driver who crashed outside White House charged with threatening president
News24
-
Investigators say suspect in White House truck crash sought to harm president
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Man arrested after crashing truck into barrier near White House
Newsy
ViewPolice have arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across..
-
Driver arrested for barrier crash near White House
USATODAY.com
-
U-Haul Driver With Nazi Flag Crashed Into Barricade Near White House
TMZ.com
-
A suspect is charged after crashing a truck into barriers near the White House
NPR
-
U-Haul truck driver who crashed into security barrier at park near White House is arrested
Upworthy