Netflix has expanded its crackdown on password sharing, telling users worldwide their accounts cannot be shared for free outside their households.Full Article
Netflix begins crackdown on households sharing passwords
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Netflix will charge an extra $8 monthly to subscribers who share
Newsy
ViewNetflix announced on Tuesday that it will be charging an additional $8 monthly to additional viewers who live outside of the..
Advertisement
More coverage
Netflix begins UK crackdown on password sharing
BBC News
The streaming giant will charge users for sharing passwords in the UK and the US.