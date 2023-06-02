Caroline Flack's mum criticises ITV over Phillip Schofield
The broadcaster has failed to learn lessons since my daughter died, Christine Flack tells the BBC.Full Article
During an interview with the BBC’s media editor Amol Rajan on Friday, Schofield said he understood how Caroline Flack had felt
Phillip Schofield has given bombshell interviews to the BBC and The Sun about the affair with a younger male colleague that brought..
In a shock tell-all interview just days after resigning from ITV’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield has said he did not “abuse..