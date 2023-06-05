The world is apparently running low on pink paint - and the new Barbie film is one of the reasons why.Full Article
Barbie film used so much pink paint it fuelled a global shortage
Barbie film needed so much pink paint it sparked a worldwide shortage
The film’s production designer Sarah Greenwood says "the world ran out of pink" during the construction of Barbieland and..
The new Barbie movie used so much pink paint it caused a global shortage
Barbie film required so much pink paint it contributed to worldwide shortage
Barbie film ‘caused global shortage’ of pink paint
Barbie Used So Much Pink Paint That It Caused An Actual Shortage
Report: Barbie movie set used so much pink paint it caused an international shortage | Oneindia News
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie production used so much pink paint for its set design that reportedly there was an international shortage..
'Barbie' Movie is So Pink That It Caused a Global Paint Shortage
‘Barbie’ Set Construction Caused an International Paint Shortage, Says Production Designer: ‘The World Ran Out of Pink’
'Barbie' production emptied a company's worldwide supply of pink paint
‘Barbie’ Production Prompted International Shortage of Pink Paint for Greta Gerwig’s Film
