Alert: Mainland China death toll from new virus rises to 425, reports 3,235 new cases for total of 20,438

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China death toll from new virus rises to 425, reports 3,235 new cases for total of 20,438.
Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 560 on Thursday as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down...
Alert: Mainland China reports 97 new deaths and a further fall in new cases of the COVID-19 virus

BEIJING (AP) — Mainland China reports 97 new deaths and a further fall in new cases of the COVID-19 virus.
SeattlePI.com

