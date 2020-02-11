2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





A tourist from China hospitalized in the Zabaykalye region in eastern Siberia was discharged on Wednesday after a series of tests revealed that he was no longer infected. He is “completely healthy and poses no danger to people around him,” local health officials said.



On Tuesday, a hospital in the Tyumen region in western Siberia discharged a female student who was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Both patients, officials said, suffered from a mild form of the disease.



Russia reported two confirmed cases on Jan. 31. Since the start of the



Moscow has temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens and Chinese students who had left for the Lunar New Year vacation have been asked not to resume their studies in Russian universities until March 1.



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said last week that Russia may start deporting foreigners infected with the virus. MOSCOW (AP) — Two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals this week, officials said.A tourist from China hospitalized in the Zabaykalye region in eastern Siberia was discharged on Wednesday after a series of tests revealed that he was no longer infected. He is “completely healthy and poses no danger to people around him,” local health officials said.On Tuesday, a hospital in the Tyumen region in western Siberia discharged a female student who was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Both patients, officials said, suffered from a mild form of the disease.Russia reported two confirmed cases on Jan. 31. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak , the country's government has halted most of its air traffic to China. All trains connecting Russia to China and North Korea have been suspended, and the Russian land border with China and Mongolia is closed.Moscow has temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens and Chinese students who had left for the Lunar New Year vacation have been asked not to resume their studies in Russian universities until March 1.Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said last week that Russia may start deporting foreigners infected with the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered MOSCOW (AP) — Two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago



Coronavirus patients recover one after another in Russia The Chinese student, who was diagnose with coronavirus in Russia, was discharged from hospital. According to Inna Kulikova, the chairwoman of the Tyumen Region...

PRAVDA 15 hours ago





Tweets about this