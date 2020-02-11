Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > 2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered

2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals this week, officials said.

A tourist from China hospitalized in the Zabaykalye region in eastern Siberia was discharged on Wednesday after a series of tests revealed that he was no longer infected. He is “completely healthy and poses no danger to people around him,” local health officials said.

On Tuesday, a hospital in the Tyumen region in western Siberia discharged a female student who was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Both patients, officials said, suffered from a mild form of the disease.

Russia reported two confirmed cases on Jan. 31. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's government has halted most of its air traffic to China. All trains connecting Russia to China and North Korea have been suspended, and the Russian land border with China and Mongolia is closed.

Moscow has temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens and Chinese students who had left for the Lunar New Year vacation have been asked not to resume their studies in Russian universities until March 1.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said last week that Russia may start deporting foreigners infected with the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered

MOSCOW (AP) — Two Chinese nationals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus patients recover one after another in Russia

The Chinese student, who was diagnose with coronavirus in Russia, was discharged from hospital. According to Inna Kulikova, the chairwoman of the Tyumen Region...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.