Could the coronavirus pandemic drastically alter the 2020 election? Democrat cities are the most likely outbreak hubs

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published The Three Ways Experts Say The Coronavirus Could Play Out 00:48 The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 1,370 people. According to Business Insider, the virus has also infected more than 60,000 and has spread to 26 countries. The coronavirus outbreak is now what one expert calls "a mild pandemic." So, how is it likely to play...