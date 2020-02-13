Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Quarantine isn't enough: Wuhan coronavirus R0 is so high that even the most draconian lockdown measures can't contain it

Quarantine isn't enough: Wuhan coronavirus R0 is so high that even the most draconian lockdown measures can't contain it

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) The latest basic reproductive number (R0) estimates for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) suggest that this thing is a whole lot more infectious than initially believed. It’s become so serious, in fact, that even communist China’s implementation of medical martial law is reportedly unable to contain it. Some of the latest science into the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' [Video]Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' [Video]Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stocks tumble after Wuhan coronavirus cases and deaths surge to a new daily high

Stocks tumble after Wuhan coronavirus cases and deaths surge to a new daily high** · *Global stocks dropped on Thursday after Wuhan coronavirus cases and deaths hit a fresh daily high.* · *China's Hubei province reported nearly 15,000...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

Director of CDC warns Americans that Wuhan coronavirus is “coming,” will spread widely, and likely last “beyond 2020”

(Natural News) Americans have largely been spared most of the world’s deadly diseases and pandemics in recent decades, but the head of the Centers for Disease...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Quarantine isn’t enough: Wuhan coronavirus R0 is so high that even the most draconian lockdown measures can’t conta… https://t.co/MpBfJQ1P8e 34 minutes ago

Vatos4Trump

Vatos4Trump RT @hollylynn1971: Quarantine isn’t enough: Wuhan coronavirus R0 is so high that even the most draconian lockdown measures can’t contain it… 37 minutes ago

hollylynn1971

Holly Lewis Quarantine isn’t enough: Wuhan coronavirus R0 is so high that even the most draconian lockdown measures can’t conta… https://t.co/ndtGDBoXd7 42 minutes ago

erotao

Pray Always! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @NorCalCrush: Glad they were in quarantine for two weeks. I hope it was enough to ensure they can't infect anyone else (or get sick them… 3 hours ago

NorCalCrush

Team CRUSH ✝️ 🇺🇸 Glad they were in quarantine for two weeks. I hope it was enough to ensure they can't infect anyone else (or get si… https://t.co/6XYh12nArY 4 hours ago

teagiver7

Tea Giver A14-day quarantine long is NOT enough. Wuhan #coronavirus symptoms could take 24 days to show after infection - Bus… https://t.co/MvbKcY7fib 12 hours ago

MarkAlbano9

Mark Albano RT @badiucao: Hospitals in quarantine area of #coronavirus ,likely from #Wuhan frontline medics are exhausted most of them choose stay in h… 2 days ago

Travelista007

Mara @MHoffmam @CDCgov @MCASMiramarCA FYI: A scientific paper reporting incubation time for #Coronavirus could be as lon… https://t.co/mo2Q9k6iOE 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.