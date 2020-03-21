Italy reports deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Italy reported 627 coronavirus deaths in one day, making it not only the deadliest for the country, but the deadliest day worldwide since the pandemic began. In the United Kingdom, 65,000 retired nurses and doctors were asked to report for duty to help handle the oncoming wave of cases as the country’s famous pubs have all be ordered to close. Ian Lee speaks to Londoners to see how they are handling the change to everyday life. 👓 View full article

