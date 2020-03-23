Global  

South Africa coronavirus cases jump to 402, army prepares to deploy

Reuters India Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
South Africa reported a sharp jump in confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday to 402, from less than 50 just over a week ago, as the army prepared to deploy in each of the country's nine provinces, according to an official document seen by Reuters.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19: WHO warns Africa to prepare for worst

COVID-19: WHO warns Africa to prepare for worst 02:34

 More than 1,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus in 42 countries across the continent.

