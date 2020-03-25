The Latest: Over 400 accused of violating Sri Lanka curfew

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 423,000 people and killed over 18,000. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 108,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.



TOP OF THE HOUR:



— Sri Lanka arrests hundreds accused of violating countrywide curfew.



— South Korea to provide testing materials to U.S. in response to President Trump’s request for help.



— White House and Senate leaders reach deal on $2 trillion U.S. aid package.



— India's 1.3 billion people go under world's largest lockdown.



COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka police on Wednesday warned of strict legal action against the people who violate a countrywide curfew.



In a statement, police said those who violate the curfew will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and legal action will be taken against them. The statement did not elaborate on the possible punishment.



Within the last 24 hours, police have arrested 420 people who violated the curfew and seized 97 vehicles.



The government has imposed the curfew since Friday (March 20), as the Indian Ocean island nation has been struggling to contain the spreading of the virus. The number of positive cases has now jumped to 101.



Since Friday, police have detained 2,682 persons for violating the curfew and detained 786 vehicles, police said.



Police urged people to stay at home during the curfew, except those who engage in essential services such as health and supply of essential commodities.



The government has asked the pharmacies to be kept open during the curfew and allow people to use their prescription as a curfew pass.



