More than 50 infected with virus at California nursing home Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California nursing home has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 50 residents infected — a troubling development amid cautious optimism that cases in the state may peak more slowly than expected.



Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation in Yucaipa has been told to assume that all of its patients have the COVID-19 virus, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Director Trudy Raymundo said. As of Tuesday, 51 residents and six staff members had tested positive. Two patients have died, including an 82-year-old woman who had existing health problems.



The nursing home east of Los Angeles isn't accepting new residents and the facility has been closed to visitors under Gov. Gavin Newsom's two-week-old stay-at-home order, Raymundo said.



The announcement came as Newsom said extraordinary efforts to keep people home have bought the time needed to prepare for an expected peak surge of coronavirus cases in coming weeks.



Newsom said the slower-than-forecast increase in cases means the peak is now likely to occur in May, though he was reluctant to say whether that means the impact on the state won't be nearly as dire as initially feared.



Two weeks ago, Newsom said more than half the state's 40 million people could be infected under a worst-case scenario.



“To be truthful and candid, the current modeling is on the lower end of our projection as I talk to you today,” Newsom said Tuesday. “Very easily tomorrow I could say something differently, and that's why one just has to be very cautious about this.”



Under Newsom's direction, the state has been scrambling to add 50,000 hospital beds to its current 75,000 to ensure enough space for all potential patients during a peak.



On Tuesday, there were more than 8,200 cases and at... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published Additional residents of Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19 03:38 Dozens of residents were moved from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing after multiple people tested positive for the Coronavirus. Gallatin Mayor Page Brown said more positive cases were confirmed at the nursing home Sunday. You Might Like

Tweets about this Spinanda RT @pbhushan1: They are infected with Communal Virus, which is more serious than Corona Virus. This virus infects & hollows the brain. Unfo… 10 seconds ago Hande 🏊🏊🏊🏊🏊🍷 "More than 1,000 New York City police officers have the coronavirus as 911 calls hit record highs" https://t.co/kEfVbeNGif 21 seconds ago Tim McGrath RT @Amy_Siskind: More than 1,000 New York City police officers have the coronavirus as 911 calls hit record highs. 15% called in sick yest… 1 minute ago MD Mehfuz RT @TriveniTagade: Most people agree with this! ht Indian Media channels are infected with Islamophobia virus. This #राष्ट्रद्रोही_मीडिया w… 2 minutes ago ChronicallyPissedOff RT @GrandoniRobert: More than 1,000 New York City police officers have the coronavirus as 911 calls hit record highs https://t.co/l7juOaLBB3 2 minutes ago MD Mehfuz RT @jagdeeshpundge1: Indian Media channels are infected with Islamophobia virus. This #राष्ट्रद्रोही_मीडिया will kill more people than any… 3 minutes ago Willian @business Well, whoever might disagree with this, you definitely shouldn’t believe in China’s numbers either. With… https://t.co/6ISRDFSkQQ 3 minutes ago K RT @44mmvvpp: Navy aircraft carrier has more than 100 sailors infected with the coronavirus😬 The captain is pleading with the Navy for re… 5 minutes ago