Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Pentagon seeking 100,000 body bags for FEMA coronavirus response

Pentagon seeking 100,000 body bags for FEMA coronavirus response

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials have requested that the Pentagon obtain 100,000 body bags for them. The request comes as the agency prepares for an expected increase in the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. FEMA is sourcing the 100,000 body bags, also known as Human Remains Pouches, through an interagency...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Orders 100,000 Body Bags In Preparation For More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

U.S. Orders 100,000 Body Bags In Preparation For More Coronavirus-Related Deaths 00:33

 The Defense Department ordered 100,000 “military-style body bags for potential civilian use.” According to Gizmodo, COVID-19 spread to all 50 U.S. states and four U.S. territories. Johns Hopkins University of Medicine tracker recorded over 209,000 confirmed cases and over 4,750 deaths. While FEMA...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Parker1Erin

Liz Erin Parker RT @AynRandPaulRyan: They don't have masks. They don't have gowns. They don't have face shields. They don't have ventilators. Now, they do… 6 seconds ago

MEEKSVS

Michau van Speyk RT @TorontoStar: NEW: The Pentagon confirmed that it’s seeking to provide as many as 100,000 military-style body bags for potential civilia… 13 seconds ago

khilroi

𝘣𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥 RT @BenjaminNorton: A headline you see when your barbaric ultra-capitalist dog-eat-dog society is doing totally fine, actually, and is defi… 2 minutes ago

ClaudiaWheatley

Vote!Vote!Vote! @realDonaldTrump We interrupt this program to remind you that if Trump had acted on the earliest briefings to stop… https://t.co/q6pjvEqeDR 3 minutes ago

VictoriaMulgrav

Victoria Mulgrave RT @business: JUST IN: The Pentagon is seeking as many as 100,000 military-style body bags for potential civilian use in the coronavirus cr… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.