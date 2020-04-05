BREAKTHROUGH? Single dose of common agricultural drug Ivermectin found to "essentially eliminate all viral material" of COVID-19 coronavirus within 48 hours

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published Before The COVID-19 Outbreak, Joshua Bassett Was Having A Blast Filming Season Two Of "HSMTMTS" 01:48 "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Joshua Bassett shares how far along they were with season two of the Disney+ show before production was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to shutting down, Bassett saw every day on-set as a "pinch me" moment.BUILD is a live interview...