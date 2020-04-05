Global  

BREAKTHROUGH? Single dose of common agricultural drug Ivermectin found to "essentially eliminate all viral material" of COVID-19 coronavirus within 48 hours

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) A new study published in the journal Antiviral Research finds that Ivermectin, a common agricultural drug used as a de-wormer for cats, dogs, horses and livestock — achieves a 5000-fold reduction in replication of the SARS-cov-2 “Wuhan” coronavirus. Ivermectin is sold at agricultural supply stores and online retailers such as Amazon.com. It’s normally...
