New York City burying coronavirus victims in a MASS GRAVE in Hart Island, The Bronx

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) Drone footage has spotted workers wearing hazmat suits burying dozens upon dozens of caskets in a mass grave in Hart Island, in northeast Bronx, New York City. The use of personal protective equipment suggests that the bodies are COVID-19 victims. The drone footage was produced by Melinda Hunt, the founder of the Hart Island...
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Drone Footage Shows Mass Grave In New York

Drone Footage Shows Mass Grave In New York 00:52

 Drone footage shows a mass grave in New York City with dozens of coffins.

