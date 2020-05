Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dr. Rick Bright testified that 2020 could be the "darkest winter in modern history" if coronavirus testing is not improved now. Also, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state's stay-at-home order through June 13. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. 👓 View full article