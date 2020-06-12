Global  

Coronavirus looms over fruit and vegetable growers, threatening yet more disruptions of the food supply

NaturalNews.com Friday, 12 June 2020
(Natural News) Outbreaks of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) are emerging in U.S. fruit and vegetable farms and packing plants, causing officials to worry about further disruptions to America’s food supply. The outbreaks come after thousands of meat plant employees contracted the virus, which led to those plants shutting down. This resulted in shortages of meat in groceries...
