Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities are launching a massive coronavirus survey taking down health details from New Delhi's entire population of 29 million, and testing everyone with symptoms by July 6.

The new plan was announced Wednesday after the sprawling capital became the worst-hit city by the pandemic in India with 70,390 cases, exceeding the financial capital of Mumbai.

In the past 24 hours, 3,788 new cases were confirmed in Delhi, compared to 1,118 in Mumbai. India on Thursday registered another record high of 16,922 cases, taking the total to 473,105.

So far, the strategy in Delhi — the territory that encompasses the capital city — had revolved around identifying containment zones, or areas with large clusters of cases. But officials said that less than a fifth of all cases came from the zones, and broader surveillance was needed.

Nearly half of the cases in Delhi were part of viral clusters, and the search for them through “vigorous contact tracing of COVID positive patients will be undertaken to analyze the reasons for clustering,” the city government said.

Officials said teams will go to each household to identify and test anyone with symptoms using an antigen test, a cheaper and more efficient though less accurate blood test that looks for antibodies — proteins made by the body days or weeks after fighting an infection.

The test diagnoses active infections by detecting the earliest toxic traces of the virus. While acknowledging that antigen tests aren't as accurate as the gold standard RT-PCR tests, officials said that “highly suspicious cases” who test negative on the antigen test will be administered an RT-PCR test to rule out a false result.

Meanwhile, the new plan also envisions a redrawing of the city's 266 containment zones. On June...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Delhi replaces Mumbai as worst-affected city, countrywide tally at 4.5 lakh

COVID-19: Delhi replaces Mumbai as worst-affected city, countrywide tally at 4.5 lakh 01:34

 Coronavirus continued spreading its legs all over India as the deadly virus was found in 15,968 people on June 24 when the government released the data according to which 465 succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 14,476. The total number of infections in the country have now gone up to 4,56,183....

Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton County sees biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began [Video]

Hamilton County sees biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Since last week, there are 782 new cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:36Published
Coronavirus: Delhi crosses 70,000 Covid-19 cases with 3,788 new patients in 24 hours | Oneindia news [Video]

Coronavirus: Delhi crosses 70,000 Covid-19 cases with 3,788 new patients in 24 hours | Oneindia news

Delhi reported 3,788 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, government data showed Wednesday evening, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 70,390 and overtaking Mumbai..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
Arizona Restaurant Week: What to expect at Indian Delhi Palace [Video]

Arizona Restaurant Week: What to expect at Indian Delhi Palace

The Spring edition of Arizona Restaurant Week has begun. For 10 days, June 18-28, more than 100 restaurants in the Phoenix area will feature three-course menus, highlighting some of their signature..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge

 NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities are launching a massive coronavirus survey taking down health details from New Delhi’s entire population of 29 million,...
Seattle Times

The Latest: New Delhi's rising cases prompt mass test effort

 NEW DELHI — India has registered another record daily high in new virus cases as New Delhi emerged as its worst-hit city. India registered 16,922 cases in...
SeattlePI.com

The Latest: New Delhi's rising cases prompt mass test effort

 India has registered another record daily high in new virus cases as New Delhi emerged as its worst-hit city
Newsday


Tweets about this

MomentaryReview

World News Now New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge https://t.co/UqU8FEZMme 14 minutes ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge https://t.co/1GnjYFJFQZ 20 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge https://t.co/SAf9rebxmj 25 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge https://t.co/SxuXqsvXjF 27 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge https://t.co/of9oyf4R58 27 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge https://t.co/75dO7GnDC4 28 minutes ago

mlnangalama

Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge: Indian authorities are launching a… https://t.co/JQ30j1KaIw 28 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News New Delhi plans mass screening effort as virus cases surge https://t.co/86AQa8qqKB 31 minutes ago