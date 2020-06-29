Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The treason of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

NaturalNews.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) The crypto-Leninist waitress and member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is heaping praise on radical teens for punking Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally; flooding the Trump campaign with fake ticket reservations, producing an auditorium with a third of the seats left empty. Jubilant at the result, Cortez taunted Trump by saying, “[the teens] tricked you...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [Video]

The life of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

From bartender to political powerhouse, she has managed to reshape her party's agenda in a little over a year. This is the story of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 10:00Published
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs In Primary [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs In Primary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has likely secured a second term after winning her Democratic primary. According to Business Insider, Ocasio-Cortez won the race by a significant margin on Tuesday. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Ocasio-Cortez pulls ahead in early results [Video]

Ocasio-Cortez pulls ahead in early results

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leader in the Democratic Party's progressive movement, was far ahead of challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a moderate and former television anchor, early results showed on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this