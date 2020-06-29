The treason of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(Natural News) The crypto-Leninist waitress and member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is heaping praise on radical teens for punking Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally; flooding the Trump campaign with fake ticket reservations, producing an auditorium with a third of the seats left empty. Jubilant at the result, Cortez taunted Trump by saying, “[the teens] tricked you... 👓 View full article

