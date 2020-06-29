Global  

Netflix adds new Black Lives Matter media category with more black supremacy propaganda

NaturalNews.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) There is a new category of entertainment on the Netflix streaming platform that aims to “educate” the public about black lives. Known as the “Black Lives Matter” section, this new Netflix genre is being populated with various films, documentaries, and television shows that either feature only black people or focus solely on the...
