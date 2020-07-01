The Latest: German finance chief says VAT cut 'moral' duty Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )





The cut, a centerpiece of a 130 billion-euro ($146 billion) stimulus package aimed at helping pull the economy out of the coronavirus crisis, takes effect for six months starting Wednesday.



The main value-added tax rate was cut to 16% from 19%, and the reduced rate applied to groceries and some other everyday items to 5% from 7%.



Officials are keen to ensure that businesses actually cut prices to encourage buying.



Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the daily Bild that “if everyone waits to see what others are doing, the economy won’t pick up -- and then we could have a long bad economic stretch.”



Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, added that that's why everyone should play along.



