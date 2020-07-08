Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and encouraged crowds during outings from the presidential residence, often without a mask.

He has at times downplayed the risk posed by COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus, and at others expressed fatalism that it will inevitably claim lives. He says tough measures to cub the virus' spread such as lockdowns are a threat to Brazil’s economic well-being

On Tuesday, he announced that he has tested positive for the virus, making him one of the more than 1.6 million Brazilians with confirmed infections. It is the world's second highest total, though considered by experts to be an undercount due to lack of testing. Here's a look at what Bolsonaro has said as the tally grew.

___

HOW HAS HE MINIMIZED THE THREAT OF THE CORONAVIRUS?

Bolsonaro has argued that alarm about the spread of the virus is overblown.

"In my understanding, the issue of the coronavirus is more of a fantasy. It is not all that that mainstream media says and advertises around the world,” he said during an event with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on March 10, when Brazil had confirmed only a handful of cases.

But multiple members of his delegation on the trip proved to have infections. Still, Bolsonaro insisted in a March 15 interview that worry about COVID-19 was “hysteria.”

“Other viruses that were more dangerous happened in the past and we didn't have this crisis,” he said.

In a March 24 nationally televised address, Bolsonaro struck a defiant tone as he downplayed the virus, sometimes while smirking.

“In my particular case, because of my history as an athlete, in case I were contaminated by the virus I wouldn't...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Researchers’ Findings Suggests Coronavirus Existed Globally Months Before It Was Discovered in China [Video]

Researchers’ Findings Suggests Coronavirus Existed Globally Months Before It Was Discovered in China

While China is largely believed to be the origin country for coronavirus, officials from other countries have found traces of COVID-19 dating back before it was discovered there. Veuer’s Justin..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months

 SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months https://t.co/6dh2m251Fd 1 hour ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months https://t.co/KpmyES59Sv #Business… https://t.co/VB3wCweu6I 1 hour ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months https://t.co/oonIXPXXdr 1 hour ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months https://t.co/2vdIGhF4po 3 hours ago

JulianaGarcon

Juliana Garçon RT @EECastilloAP: AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months (from @AP) By ⁦@MSavarese⁩ & ⁦@DLBiller⁩ https://t.co/lkM3r… 4 hours ago

LongIslandStart

Long Island Start AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months https://t.co/ptnhvVC9CL https://t.co/W3ykXCynbg 4 hours ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months https://t.co/plqp4o2aIo #Business… https://t.co/lXyiCfMs7x 6 hours ago

TodayHeadline42

todayheadline AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months https://t.co/sJpwUbPxRa 6 hours ago