Black Lives Matter mural in Oak Park, Illinois painted over to read "All Lives Matter"

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) A Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street in Oak Park, Illinois, was targeted by unknown individuals who altered the mural to make it say “All Lives Matter” instead. The artists behind the mural have decried the incident as a so-called act of racism, even though some of the most well-known proponents of the counter-slogan are people...
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower becomes instant attraction for New Yorkers

Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower becomes instant attraction for New Yorkers 01:47

 A large Black Lives Matter mural has appeared on the street outside the Trump Tower in New York.

