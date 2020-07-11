Black Lives Matter mural in Oak Park, Illinois painted over to read "All Lives Matter" Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

(Natural News) A Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street in Oak Park, Illinois, was targeted by unknown individuals who altered the mural to make it say “All Lives Matter” instead. The artists behind the mural have decried the incident as a so-called act of racism, even though some of the most well-known proponents of the counter-slogan are people... 👓 View full article

