The Latest: Cases drop by half in Australia's Victoria state Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Victoria state saw a marked drop in new COVID-19 infections -- from Friday’s record high of 428 to 217 -- a total that Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says was “a relief after yesterday’s numbers.”



The Health Department said Saturday that two more Victorians, a man and a woman both aged in their 80s, had died, taking the state’s death toll to 34 and Australia’s national total to 118.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the latest numbers were encouraging but warned it was just one day.



He says “we’d want to see a pattern where there’s stability and then a decrease.” He urged residents in metropolitan Melbourne to remain diligent during a six-week lockdown -- “being bored is much better than being in intensive care.”



