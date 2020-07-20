Global  
 

AG Bill Barr criticizes Hollywood's coddling of Communist China

NaturalNews.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) On July 16, 2020, Attorney General Bill Barr took Hollywood to task for its cozy relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. (Article by Jose Nino republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) During a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan Thursday, Attorney General Bill Barr went after Hollywood for capitulation to the Chinese Communist Party. “The People’s Republic...
