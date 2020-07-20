AG Bill Barr criticizes Hollywood's coddling of Communist China

Video Credit: THR News - Published 5 days ago 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' to Bypass Traditional Theatrical Route, Taraji P. Henson Teams With Fox for Untitled 'Empire' Spinof 02:09 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' will bypass a traditional theatrical route, Netflix's drama 'The Crown' is planning a second pause ahead of its third and final cast change and Fox is teaming back up with Taraji P. Henson for an untitled 'Empire' spinoff.