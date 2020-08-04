Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias brought dangerous winds and heavy rain over eastern Virginia early Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

The hurricane's eye crossed over the coast just after 11 p.m. on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (136 km/h), and its top winds dropped to 70 miles per hour (117 km/h) by early Tuesday. But forecasters said tornadoes were possible, rainfall would remain a major concern and trees could fall, causing power outages as Isaias moves north along the mid-Atlantic and New England coastline.

“We don’t think there is going to be a whole lot of weakening, we still think there’s going to be very strong and gusty winds that will affect much of the mid-atlantic and the Northeast over the next day or two,” Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist with the National Hurricane Center, told The Associated Press.

The storm set off flooding and sparked five home fires in Ocean Isle Beach, Debbie Smith, the town’s Mayor, told WECT-TV. Firefighters from the town’s fire department were battling the blaze with assistance from Horry County firefighters in South Carolina, Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, told The Associated Press.

About 80 miles (128 kilometers) north of Ocean Isle Beach, about 30 people were displaced due to a fire at a condominium complex in Surf City, news outlets reported. It is not clear if the fires were connected to the storm. No injuries have been reported.

Duke Energy reported hundreds of thousands of power outages as heavy rains and winds battered areas including Wrightsville, Kure, and Carolina beaches in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Coastal shops and restaurants closed early, power began to flicker at oceanfront hotels and even the most adventurous of beachgoers...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast 00:57

 Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, moved along Florida's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds but no longer posing a storm surge threat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida [Video]

Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida

Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds in Daytona Beach as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ [Video]

Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ

Tracking Isaias In Maryland: 7 P.M. Update From WJZ

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:00Published
Annapolis Prepares For Flooding Ahead Of Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Annapolis Prepares For Flooding Ahead Of Tropical Storm Isaias

Annapolis Prepares For Flooding Ahead Of Tropical Storm Isaias

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this

ceolaclacb

Ceola Clacher "Isaias, Again a Tropical Storm, Spawns Wild Inland Weather" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/vkczUQIyCj 33 seconds ago

jeffamy

Jeff Amy Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather https://t.co/z3ZsLAne7r 2 minutes ago

joshuariy

Joshua Riecke "Isaias, Again a Tropical Storm, Spawns Wild Inland Weather" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/mZSI2RiZ5Y 2 minutes ago

msnweather

MSN Weather Live updates: Isaias is again a tropical storm after landfall; tornado threat in Virginia; power outages and heavy… https://t.co/G6zPDp5dEI 6 minutes ago

BeeReed

his.QueenBee RT @WGNNews: Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather https://t.co/OyWKoQpwQH 9 minutes ago

FOX10News

FOX10News | WALA Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather https://t.co/FcObHqCSVD 9 minutes ago

Big2News

Big 2 News KMID Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather https://t.co/NUbl7PBrVE 10 minutes ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather https://t.co/OyWKoQpwQH 13 minutes ago