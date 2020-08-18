Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home, the school's president announced Tuesday, as schools across the nation struggled to control coronavirus outbreaks.

Remote learning for undergraduates is scheduled to begin Sept. 2.

"Given the current status of the virus in our country — particularly what we are seeing at other institutions as they re-populate their campus communities — it has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus," President Samuel L. Stanley said in a news release on the university's website.

The move to online learning is just for undergraduate students at the moment. The colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine, Veterinary Medicine and all graduate programs will receive details at a later time, according to the university in East Lansing.

Last September, Michigan State's total enrollment was 49,809 students, with 39,176 undergraduates.

“Our decision in March to transition to remote classes and have more employees work remotely was the right one,” Stanley said. “Since that time, we’ve worked diligently to create new approaches to educational and enrichment opportunities for our students, while always keeping health and safety foremost in mind.”

Over the next two weeks, in-person and hybrid classes will be transitioned to remote formats, Michigan State said.

Refunds or credits will be issued to students who already paid for the fall semester.

“We also realize that for some students MSU is their home or they need to be on campus for employment,” Stanley said. “Just like we did this...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: Fall semester begins at Morehead State University

Fall semester begins at Morehead State University

 Fall classes began Monday at Morehead State University with the 'new normal' during the ongoing global pandemic. Protective masks and social distancing among many safety protocols on campus.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michigan State Moves Classes Online, Tells Dorm Residents To Stay Home [Video]

Michigan State Moves Classes Online, Tells Dorm Residents To Stay Home

Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home, the school's president announced Tuesday, as schools across the nation struggled to control coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:27Published
MSU moves to remote classes for the fall [Video]

MSU moves to remote classes for the fall

Michigan State University announced Tuesday that undergrad students will have remote learning in the fall due to the ongoing pandemic.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:52Published
Michigan State AD Bill Beekman talks the effect of fall sports postponement [Video]

Michigan State AD Bill Beekman talks the effect of fall sports postponement

Michigan State AD Bill Beekman talks the effect of fall sports postponement | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Virus forces most Michigan State classes online

 Michigan State University's president says the school is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home as schools across the nation struggle...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

JensLyon

Jens Lyon "Back in April, Michigan was the third-highest state in terms of #COVID19 cases, positivity rates and deaths despit… https://t.co/2NtR9kvRUN 2 hours ago

FridaCGM

Frida Gabriel Montiel RT @business: Michigan State University is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home https://t.co/B5LEOqjEnW 4 hours ago

macombdaily

The Macomb Daily Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall https://t.co/HaAqEeVwXM https://t.co/cbJERA46ca 6 hours ago

DailyTrib

Daily Tribune Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall https://t.co/D2Dmal8P3B https://t.co/DOCaf95h9d 8 hours ago

TheOaklandPress

The Oakland Press Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall https://t.co/GYsxipBFmV https://t.co/wVZclLUy5J 11 hours ago

noahtrister

Noah Trister RT @DavidEggert00: Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall (from ⁦@annaliznichols⁩) https://t.co/oFyblOaTpM 13 hours ago

WJMN_Local3

WJMN Local 3 Remote learning for MSU students is scheduled to begin September 2. https://t.co/tI3r3TeXzN 13 hours ago

DavidEggert00

David Eggert Michigan State says most classes will be online in the fall (from ⁦@annaliznichols⁩) https://t.co/oFyblOaTpM 14 hours ago