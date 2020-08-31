Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

27 poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo

SeattlePI.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — At least 27 people were hospitalized after being poisoned at a rave party in Oslo by carbon monoxide given off by portable generators, Norwegian media reported. Police said Monday that two people faced preliminary charges of trespassing and illegally being inside a bunker.

Five people were hospitalized in critical condition — including two police officers who were the first at the scene — but their lives are not in danger, the Norwegian news agency NTB said. Two of the five were released from intensive care on Monday, NTB reported.

More people could face preliminary charges, police said, adding that the weekend rave is still being investigated. Preliminary charges are a step short of formal charges.

Up to 200 party-goers in their 20s and 30s had gathered in the bunker in the Norwegian capital for the rave, which used portable diesel generators to power lighting and sound systems.

Officers discovered the event early Sunday when a police patrol met a group of confused young people in the park where the bunkers lies. Emergency services found seven more people unconscious in the bunker.

The party started late Saturday night and had been announced on closed social media pages.

The company that owns the bunker described the illegal rave as a “serious break-in” and insisted that it did not bear any responsibility, Norway’s VG newspaper reported. The entrance to the bunker had been previously closed with double-reinforced concrete but the new owners only secured it with wooden boards.

The organizers later said the diesel generators were in a room with ventilation but neither police nor the fire department could confirm that. Several who attended told Norwegian media that they had to go outside several times to breathe fresh air.

Carbon...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Norway bunker party 'rave cave' ends in carbon monoxide poisoning, 27 sickened

 An illegal rave in an underground bunker in the Norwegian capital of Oslo came to an abrupt end early Sunday when dozens were taken to hospitals after suffering...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this

frog8043

TRAVIS JONES RT @8NEWS: 27 poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo https://t.co/vH0xqTUf43 2 minutes ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond 27 poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo https://t.co/vH0xqTUf43 4 minutes ago

TheLondonPages

The London Pages Coronavirus: Norway bunker partygoers poisoned with carbon monoxide https://t.co/RBcvlW6FBT 9 minutes ago

B_TheDreamer

✨Baby Boosh ✨ Coronavirus: Norway bunker partygoers poisoned with carbon monoxide https://t.co/pO0em4DUvm 9 minutes ago

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY Dozens poisoned by carbon monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo https://t.co/rKwT3nN2hO 16 minutes ago

BansteadRotary

Banstead Rotary RT @EveningStandard: Partygoers poisoned by carbon monoxide at illegal rave in bunker https://t.co/cQxCBnWWe4 19 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather 27 poisoned by #CARBON monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo https://t.co/26RGoos3mB 21 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino 27 poisoned by #CARBON monoxide at bunker rave party in Oslo https://t.co/gxgyWdLx2K #GPWX 21 minutes ago