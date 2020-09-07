UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travelers as cases rise Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )





According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the U.K. reported 2,948 daily new coronavirus Monday, down from the previous day's number of 2,988, which had been the highest since May.



Although the higher cases can partly be attributed to more testing, it's clear there's been an uptick in the past few weeks as lockdown restrictions have been eased. In some places, local outbreaks in Britain have been so severe that many lockdown restrictions have been reimposed.



British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday the situation was “concerning” but denied that the government had lost control over the spread of the virus. He said those under 25 accounted for a large number of the new infections and appealed to them to keep



“Don’t infect your grandparents,” he said.



Britain’s Conservative government also said Monday that travelers returning from seven Greek islands will have to quarantine for 14 days on their return to England beginning early Wednesday. Lesbos, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos have been added to the U.K. quarantine list. The other Greek islands and the mainland remain free of quarantine requirements.



Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes are part of a new targeted risk approach to quarantine requirements to guard against importing coronavirus cases.



Britain has Europe's worst death toll from the virus, recording more than 41,500 deaths within 28 days of testing positive. The actual toll is... LONDON (AP) — The U.K. on Monday recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new “islands policy” that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands, including Crete. Mykonos and Santorini, to self-isolate for 14 days.According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the U.K. reported 2,948 daily new coronavirus Monday, down from the previous day's number of 2,988, which had been the highest since May.Although the higher cases can partly be attributed to more testing, it's clear there's been an uptick in the past few weeks as lockdown restrictions have been eased. In some places, local outbreaks in Britain have been so severe that many lockdown restrictions have been reimposed.British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday the situation was “concerning” but denied that the government had lost control over the spread of the virus. He said those under 25 accounted for a large number of the new infections and appealed to them to keep social distancing to protect vulnerable loved ones.“Don’t infect your grandparents,” he said.Britain’s Conservative government also said Monday that travelers returning from seven Greek islands will have to quarantine for 14 days on their return to England beginning early Wednesday. Lesbos, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos have been added to the U.K. quarantine list. The other Greek islands and the mainland remain free of quarantine requirements.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes are part of a new targeted risk approach to quarantine requirements to guard against importing coronavirus cases.Britain has Europe's worst death toll from the virus, recording more than 41,500 deaths within 28 days of testing positive. The actual toll is... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Greek restaurant owners worried as new restrictions in tourist hotspot leave resorts empty



As coronavirus cases in Greece continue to climb, the government has imposed stricter lockdown restrictions on the northern region of Halkidiki and the island of Mykonos. Footage from Friday (August.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

