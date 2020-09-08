Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ángela López hardly fits the profile of a rule-breaker. But the mother of a 7-year-old girl with respiratory problems has found herself among parents ready to challenge Spanish authorities on a blanket order to return to school.

They are wary of safety measures they see as ill-funded as a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps the country. They fear sick students could infect relatives who are at higher risk of falling ill from COVID-19. And they claim that they have invested in computers and better network connections to prepare for online lessons, even preparing to homeschool their children if necessary.

Many of the defiant parents, including López, are also ready to stand up to the country’s rigid, one-size-fits-all rule of mandatory in-school education, even if that means facing charges for truancy, which in Spain can be punished with three to six months in prison.

Her daughter was born with a condition that makes her prone to suffer episodes of bronchial spasms, which can cause difficulty breathing. With COVID-19 affecting the respiratory system, López doesn’t want to take any risks.

“We feel helpless and a little offended. It’s like they force us to commit an illegal act because they don’t give us a choice,” said López, who lives in Madrid.

“It’s a matter of statistics," she added. "The more cases there are, the more likely you are to catch it.”

More than half a million people have contracted the virus in Spain and at least 29,500 have died with it, although the official record leaves out many who perished in March and April without being previously tested.

With an average of 229 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, Spain currently has the highest rate of contagion in western Europe....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Parents prep for uncommon school year

Parents prep for uncommon school year 01:33

 Parents in the Kansas City metro are feeling the 'back to school' stress.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

77% percent of parents have responded to survey [Video]

77% percent of parents have responded to survey

As of Friday, the Palm Beach County School District said 77 percent of parents have responded to a survey on in-person learning.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:35Published
KC parents describe ups and downs on first day of school [Video]

KC parents describe ups and downs on first day of school

It was a day full of ups and downs for parents and students around the Kansas City metro going back to school.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:34Published
Pinellas County teachers, parents asking school board to end simultaneous teaching [Video]

Pinellas County teachers, parents asking school board to end simultaneous teaching

Pinellas County parents and teachers are feeling frustrated and defeated, saying their kids are being shortchanged because teachers are working with students in the classroom -- and those learning from..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Fearing Virus, Parents in Spain Rise Against Back to School

 With an average of 229 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, Spain currently has the highest rate of contagion in Western Europe
VOA News


Tweets about this

fotiousotiris

Sotiris Fotiou Read my Sep 12 Newsletter featuring “Fearing Virus, Parents in Spain Rise Against Back to School” https://t.co/HAjekuiZtl 4 days ago

HadnottCynthia

Cynthia Hadnott RT @educationweek: “We feel helpless and a little offended. It’s like they force us to commit an illegal act because they don’t give us a c… 4 days ago

educationweek

Education Week “We feel helpless and a little offended. It’s like they force us to commit an illegal act because they don’t give u… https://t.co/1NmVWmVN3U 4 days ago

EdWeekTeacher

Education Week Teacher Many of the defiant parents are ready to stand up to the country’s rule of mandatory in-school education, even if t… https://t.co/8QF2FSYp1O 4 days ago

BrackinSoloman

brackin soloman Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school https://t.co/G91OMyTG3M 6 days ago

tobiasg82

Tobi RT @Iamgoingtosleep: Spain is not in a situation for opening schools. This is an unnecessary risk. Everyone assumed that cases will raise i… 6 days ago

emiliomordini

Emilio Mordini Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school | @scoopit https://t.co/5XQgrOz5Q9 6 days ago

AugustEve2012

Michael Hall Fearing virus, parents in Spain rise against back to school (from @AP) https://t.co/84POaYMbyX 1 week ago